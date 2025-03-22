 Japan Today
China F1 GP Auto Racing
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the sprint qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, Friday, March 21, 2025, ahead of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (Sunday). (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
auto racing

Lewis Hamilton wins Chinese F1 sprint race for his first Ferrari victory

0 Comments
By STEWART BELL
SHANGHAI

Lewis Hamilton has won his first race for Ferrari, securing Saturday’s Sprint victory from pole position following an early duel Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Hamilton got a great start to take the lead into turn one, and managed the gap to Verstappen, until the Dutchman was passed for second on lap 15 by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri into the back straight’s hairpin. The pair completed the podium.

Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris finished eighth. He started sixth, but went wide at the turn six hairpin, lost places, and only got past Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll in the closing laps.

Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix starts at 3pm local time (0700 GMT).

Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th in his debut race for Ferrari.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

