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Germany Berlin Tennis Open
Czech Republic's Linda Noskova returns the ball as she plays against Jessica Pegula of the U.S during the final match at the WTA 500 Berlin Open tennis tournament at the Steffi Graf Stadium, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
tenis

Linda Noskova beats Jessica Pegula to win Berlin Open

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BERLIN

Eighth-seeded Linda Noskova beat third-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to win the rain-delayed Berlin Open final on Sunday.

Scheduled to start around noon, the grass-court match began nearly six hours later after heavy rains caused flooding.

Pegula saved five match points when she won the Berlin tournament in 2024 but the 32-year-old American could not repeat the feat against her Czech opponent Sunday and missed out on a 12th career singles title.

Instead, the 21-year-old Noskova clinched the second title of her career. The WTA 500 grass-court event served as a tune-up for Wimbledon, which starts on June 29.

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, a four-time major winner, lost to Pegula in Saturday's semifinals.

Also Sunday, fourth-seeded Czech player Marie Bouzkova beat No. 3-seeded Emma Navarro 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-2 to win the Nottingham Open final for her first singles title on grass.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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