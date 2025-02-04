 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sports Aging Athletes
FILE - United States' Lindsey Vonn looks on ahead of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Maria Pizzato, File)
skiing

Lindsey Vonn faces more criticism for competing at age 40 than Tom Brady, Lewis Hamilton

0 Comments
By ANDREW DAMPF
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria

When Tom Brady played in the NFL well beyond the age of 40, he wasn't considered crazy for facing 300-pound defensive linemen intent on sacking him.

When Lewis Hamilton recently got behind the wheel of a Ferrari Formula 1 car for the first time at 40, he wasn't told he's too old for the elite auto racing series.

So why did Lindsey Vonn face so much second guessing in Europe about her comeback to ski racing at age 40 this season?

Maybe it's the speeds in downhill that exceed 80 mph (130 kph). Or maybe it was because of Vonn's long history of crashes and injuries. Or maybe it's because no woman of her caliber had ever done it before — even though plenty of men have competed successfully in ski racing beyond 40.

Whatever it was, Vonn has a simple explanation for why she returned. It has a lot to do with the multiple injuries that ended her career prematurely back in 2019 and the surgery to replace part of her right knee with titanium that has her feeling better than she has since she was in her 20s.

“The why is that I love skiing,” Vonn told The Associated Press in a recent interview ahead of the world championships starting this week. “The last few years of my career, I was in a lot of pain and I was dealing with a lot of injuries. And I haven’t felt this good in a long, long time.

“I’m really solid. My position is solid. I think I’m technically actually skiing better now than I was when I retired," Vonn added. "But the ‘why’ is just I love it. I love going fast and I’m still capable of doing it. I know that I’m still competitive. I think I’ve proven already that I’m competitive. So why not?”

Before Vonn returned in December after nearly six years of retirement, two-time Olympic champion Michaela Dorfmeister suggested that the American “should see a psychologist,” adding on Austrian TV, “Does she want to kill herself?”

Austrian downhill great Franz Klammer said “she’s gone completely mad” and four-time overall World Cup champion Pirmin Zurbriggen said that Vonn “hasn’t recognized the meaning and purpose of her other life in recent years.”

But Vonn showed that she can still be competitive when she finished sixth and fourth in a downhill and a super-G in St. Anton, Austria, last month. She's still rediscovering her speed and has had a few minor falls during her comeback, but she also now has had more time to regain her timing entering worlds at another Austrian resort — in Saalbach-Hinterglemm.

“I don’t feel like I’m 40," Vonn said. "I think if you would have asked this question a year and a half ago or a year ago, I would have said, ‘Yeah, I feel really old.’ But with my knee I feel so much better. And it’s possible. Anything is possible.”

Besides Brady and Hamilton, Vonn is also inspired by the way Serena Williams excelled even at the end of her career near age 40.

“Tom, Lewis, Serena. They’ve all done it,” Vonn said. “The resources that athletes have now allow for a better recovery. So even though you’re older, you’re still recovering faster than I was when I was in my 20s.

Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin are both back just in time to lend some serious star power to the worlds — the biggest event in skiing outside of the Olympics.

Shiffrin returned to the circuit on Thursday when she placed 10th in a World Cup slalom in Courchevel, France. It was her first race back in two months after crashing and suffering a deep puncture wound on her side.

“I’m catching up to the fastest in the world," Shiffrin said, “so I have a lot of work to do.”

The two Americans are the winningest female racers in World Cup history with 99 victories for Shiffrin and 82 for Vonn.

There’s even a chance that Vonn and Shiffrin could team up in the new team combined event that entails one squad member competing in downhill and the other in slalom — with their two times added together to determine the final results.

In terms of pedigree, there couldn't be a better team: Vonn is the all-time leader in World Cup downhill victories with 43 and Shiffrin holds the mark in slalom with 62 — both records among men and women.

First, though, Vonn will be in the spotlight during her individual events of super-G and downhill on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Shiffrin is planning to compete in only two individual events: the giant slalom and slalom on Feb. 13 and 15.

The women’s team combined event is scheduled for Feb. 11.

“All of my teammates have been showing incredible speed this season, and I would be lucky and so excited to pair with anyone one of them for team combined if I’m in the position to be able to race,” Shiffrin said.

The championships open with a team parallel event on Tuesday that neither Vonn nor Shiffrin will compete in.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel