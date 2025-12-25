 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lions Vikings Football
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, left, speaks with head coach Dan Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
nfl

Lions eliminated after turnover-fueled loss to Vikings, send Packers to playoffs

0 Comments
By DAVE CAMPBELL
MINNEAPOLIS

The Detroit Lions have gifted the division rival Green Bay Packers a spot in the playoffs.

With six turnovers in a 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Detroit was eliminated from postseason contention — clinching at least a wild-card berth for Green Bay.

After taking the past two NFC North titles, reaching the conference championship game after the first one and posting a franchise-record 15 wins for the second one, the Lions (8-8) lost their third straight game in a sloppy performance unfit for the NFL's Christmas Day showcase.

Jared Goff was charged with three lost fumbles, twice on errant snaps by backup center Kingsley Eguakun, and threw two interceptions after just six giveaways over the first 15 games this season. The Lions entered the week with only eight turnovers, the fewest in the league.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel