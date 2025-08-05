 Japan Today
Lions hooker Dan Sheehan (L) will serve a ban for foul play Image: AFP/File
rugby union

Lions hooker Sheehan suspended for 4 matches over Lynagh incident

DUBLIN

British and Irish Lions hooker Dan Sheehan has been suspended for four matches for flattening Wallabies playmaker Tom Lynagh in Saturday's third and final test, World Rugby announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old Irishman -- who captained the side for part of the 22-12 defeat after Maro Itoje suffered a head injury -- had argued his action did not merit a citing nor was it foul play.

However, an independent panel disagreed, imposing the ban, although he will miss only three games if he successfully completes a coaching intervention.

"The sanction has been accepted by the player," read the judgement. "In determining foul play, the Committee found that Sheehan's actions were reckless. The Committee found that he made head contact with the Australian player, that his action amounted to a high degree of danger and that no mitigation applied."

Sheehan charged into the breakdown during the first half of the clash in Sydney, appearing to elbow Lynagh in the head.

It was missed by the referee and television match official (TMO), despite Lynagh leaving the field for a head injury assessment which he failed.

Sheehan will miss his province Leinster's pre-season match against Cardiff and two United Rugby Championship games with South African sides the Sharks and Stormers.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

