Lions lock in First Nations and Pasifika XV clash on Australia tour

British and Irish Lions fans are expected to be out en masse for their tour of Australia

rugby union

The British and Irish Lions Thursday locked in a ninth and final game for their tour of Australia this year, against First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne.

Rugby Australia also announced that former All Blacks mentor Ian Foster will be part of the coaching staff for the unofficial "fourth test" against a joint Australia-New Zealand side at Adelaide Oval.

The Andy Farrell-coached Lions play three tests at Sydney's Stadium Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Ground -- where 100,000 fans are expected -- and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

They also face Australia's four Super Rugby teams and will now meet First Nations and Pasifika XV at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium during the tour from June 28 to August 2.

"We're thrilled to be able to confirm the First Nations and Pasifika XV match in Melbourne, which will be a great celebration of those who continue to contribute enormously to the Australian rugby community," said RA chief Phil Waugh.

The Lions' original schedule had them playing the Melbourne Rebels, but the debt-laden team no longer exists with the First Nations game filling the gap.

Australian players with First Nations or Pacific Island heritage, drawn from the ranks of the Super Rugby teams, are set to feature with Lions chief Ben Calveley saying the match was one "everyone at the Lions is hugely excited about".

Waugh made the announcement as the final batch of tickets was released, with an anticipated 500,000 spectators to attend the nine games. Initial tickets sold out in as little as 60 minutes.

The Lions only play Australia once every 12 years. When the teams last met in 2013, also a three-match series, they won 2-1, with Warren Gatland coaching them.

Lions 2025 schedule:

Saturday June 28: v Western Force, Perth Stadium

Wednesday July 2: v Queensland Reds, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday July 5: v New South Wales Waratahs, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Wednesday July 9: v ACT Brumbies, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Saturday July 12: v Invitational Australian and New Zealand XV, Adelaide Oval

Saturday July 19: v Wallabies, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tuesday July 22: v First Nations and Pasifika XV, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Saturday July 26: v Wallabies, Melbourne Cricket Ground

Saturday August 2: v Wallabies, Stadium Australia, Sydney

© 2025 AFP