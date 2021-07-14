Lions lose 17-13 to South Africa A in 1st tour defeat

Tom Curry of the British & Irish Lions is taken to the ground during a rugby match between South Africa A and British and Irish Lions at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

A South Africa A team packed with 11 members of the World Cup-winning Springboks squad beat the British and Irish Lions 17-13 on Wednesday to hand the touring team their first defeat.

South Africa A led 17-3 after first-half tries by wing Sbu Nkosi and center and captain Lukhanyo Am.

The Lions closed to within four points after a try by prop Wyn Jones and eight points from the boot of Owen Farrell. That revival came early in the second half with the hosts down to 13 men after yellow cards for scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and flanker Marco van Staden, who went to the sin-bin within minutes of each other just before the break.

But the Lions couldn't get closer than those four points, although they went within inches of a late try by Louis Rees-Zammit.

Defeat was a setback for the Lions, who have beaten domestic teams by 40 points or more in their first three tour games.

Although the Lions weren't at full strength, and South Africa A wasn't quite a full Springboks team, the game had some of the intensity and physicality that's expected when the three-test series begins in Cape Town on July 24.

Jones to rejoin Lions

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones has made a remarkable recovery from a dislocated left shoulder and will join the tour in South Africa, the team said Wednesday.

Jones was injured in a warmup game against Japan in Scotland on June 26 and had been ruled out of the tour.

But he made a rapid recovery and trained with the Wales squad on Tuesday. He was declared fit to play on Wednesday, the Lions said. He will arrive in Cape Town on Thursday, putting him in contention to play in the first test against the Springboks on July 24.

“We are delighted to welcome Alun Wyn back,” head coach Warren Gatland said. “It’ll come as no surprise to anyone who knows Alun Wyn that since injuring his shoulder against Japan, he’s done everything he can to get himself back.

“It’s remarkable really when you consider it’s just 18 days since he left us in Edinburgh."

Jones had “a proper hit out” with the Wales squad and proved his fitness, Gatland said, and he was now “raring to go.”

“It’s a massive boost for the Lions to welcome a player of Alun Wyn’s stature back,” Gatland said.

The 35-year-old Jones has more test caps than any other player in rugby with 148 international appearances for Wales and nine tests for the Lions. He has been on three previous Lions tours.

Conor Murray had been named captain for the tour in place of Jones. The Lions didn’t say if Jones would take over the captaincy again.

