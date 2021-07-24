Lions produce 2nd half fightback to overcome Boks 22-17

British and Irish Lions' Conor Murray, left, with teammates Stuart Hogg (15), and Owen Farrell celebrate after defeating South Africa in the first rugby union test between South Africa's Springboks and the British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

rugby union

The British and Irish Lions shrugged off a shoddy first half to overcome world champion South Africa 22-17 in their tense first test of three at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions responded to trailing 12-3 at halftime with a bolder, disciplined and tactically superior second half. What also came to fruition was their belief they had better fitness and a better bench.

The Lions out-scored the Springboks 19-5 in the second half, grabbed the lead for the first time in the 62nd minute and held on. They won a test from a halftime deficit for the first time since 1989 against Australia.

“Having been down points and been under pressure, fighting our way back was the most pleasing thing,” Lions coach Warren Gatland said. ”To beat the world champions in their own backyard is really, really special. They will be hurt from this.”

The teams scored a try each, both in the third quarter, and South Africa had two other tries ruled out.

The Lions were under the most pressure to expose a South Africa side which was on ice for 19 months and playing only its second test since winning the Rugby World Cup in November 2019. South Africa also didn't have a home crowd, as fans are banned from the series due to the pandemic.

The Lions have never won a series in South Africa after losing the first test, but this comeback elevates their confidence of beating the Springboks in a series for the first time in 24 years.

"The boys know we have a lot more to give,” standout flanker Courtney Lawes said.

Gatland told the team at halftime to take easy points, but Alun Wyn Jones, making a personal comeback from a dislocated shoulder four weeks ago, showed the value of his four-tour experience and leadership in the new half when he waived off a kickable penalty to go for an attacking lineout.

South Africa had a fresh front row on, but Lawes made the catch and the Lions out-muscled the Boks by mauling it over the tryline, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie the scorer. Dan Biggar converted and the Lions' belief was renewed at only two points behind.

Luck then fell on the Lions, ironically from South African official Marius Jonker, the TMO foisted on the series only last week. The Lions were worried about possible bias but Jonker wiped out a try by Willie le Roux when he believed the Boks fullback was ahead of a chip by Lukhanyo Am. The video evidence wasn't obvious but Boks coach Jacques Nienaber said he agreed with the decision.

The Boks' try came minutes later when flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit counterattacked from deep, wing Makazole Mapimpi chipped, the ball bounced off du Toit's calf and scrumhalf Faf de Klerk scored.

Handre Pollard didn’t convert, his first miss in five goalkicks, and the Boks led 17-10 with 30 minutes to go.

Despite the broken-field try, the Lions had their act together as they unleashed their experienced reserves -- six of the eight played in the 2017 drawn third test against New Zealand. The difference was marked. Their set-piece was no longer shaky, the kicking game was accurate, and their discipline tighter.

South Africa's discipline slipped — it conceded eight of the nine penalties in the second half — as the Lions improved and the tension ramped up.

Biggar kicked three consecutive penalties to put the Lions in front at 19-17.

South Africa's match fitness had been a concern but it appeared unfounded when center Damian de Allende, after tackling Biggar out of the game, scored a try in the 72nd. It was canceled, however, when a knock on by Cheslin Kolbe was found in the buildup.

The Boks' desperation deepened after Owen Farrell's late penalty kick, and they were pushed back from the Lions' 22.

Contrast that with the first half, when South Africa did all the pushing around.

Pollard marked his 50th test with four penalties, and captain Siya Kolisi, just five days out of isolation, charged to the tryline only to concede a penalty to the brilliant Lions lock Maro Itoje. Still, the Boks had all the momentum at the break.

“We started well,” Kolisi said. “We controlled the set-pieces and everything. In the second half we missed opportunities, we knocked on the ball. There is a lot we need to work on.”

He warned, "We can come back stronger, we have got another game under our belts.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.