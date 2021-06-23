Lions team to play Japan starts with 6 Irish, 5 Welsh, 4 Scots

rugby union

By The Associated Press

Alun Wyn Jones will lead a British and Irish Lions XV against Japan on Saturday without any Englishmen and eight new caps.

Murrayfield is staging the warmup for the eight-match tour of South Africa, for which the Lions leave on Sunday.

There were six Irish, five Welsh, and four Scots in the XV which was dictated by a bunch of players who couldn't join the Lions camp in Jersey until their teams were knocked out in the English Premiership and French Top 14 at the weekend.

Still, Saracens players and Lions veterans Owen Farrell and Jamie George made the reserves a day after arriving in camp.

The Lions feature new Scottish props Rory Sutherland and Zander Fagerson around 2017 test hooker Ken Owens, and an all-new back row of Tadhg Beirne, Six Nations best player Hamish Watson and No. 8 Jack Conan.

Alun Wyn Jones, undertaking his fourth tour, is in the second row with Iain Henderson, on his second.

Three-tour scrumhalf Conor Murray and two-tour flyhalf Dan Biggar are the pivots, and Irish pair Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw fill midfield.

Duhan van der Merwe and Josh Adams debut on the wings, with Liam Williams at fullback.

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams, Josh Adams, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Duhan van der Merwe, Dan Biggar, Conor Murray; Jack Conan, Hamish Watson, Tadhg Beirne, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Iain Henderson, Zander Fagerson, Ken Owens, Rory Sutherland. Reserves: Jamie George, Wyn Jones, Tadhg Furlong, Courtney Lawes, Taulupe Faletau, Ali Price, Owen Farrell, Anthony Watson.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.