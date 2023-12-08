Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Lions to play Argentina in Dublin in warmup for 2025 tour of Australia

DUBLIN

The British and Irish Lions will play in Ireland for the first time before the 2025 tour of Australia.

Argentina has been lined up for a warmup match at Lansdowne Road on June 20, 2025.

The Lions and Argentina last met before the 2005 tour of New Zealand and drew 25-25 in Cardiff.

“It is important that we look for ways in which to evolve our tours,” Lions CEO Ben Calveley said in a statement on Thursday. “This pre-tour fixture . . . builds on the success of the pre-tour fixture against Japan at Murrayfield in 2021 which was a resounding success.”

That match, won by the Lions 28-10, cost them a tour-ending injury to flanker Justin Tipuric. Captain Alun Wyn Jones suffered a dislocated shoulder but returned to play the tests in South Africa.

The Lions have nine matches in Australia, including three tests against the Wallabies.

