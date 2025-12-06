Liverpool's defensive woes deepen; Arsenal faces Villa test

Virgil van Dijk has been criticised for his displays at the heart of Liverpool's defence

By John WEAVER

Liverpool travels to Leeds this weekend with mounting questions over whether Arne Slot can stop the rot, while in-form Aston Villa take aim at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Slot's defending champions are showing an alarming vulnerability at the back, with the poor form of captain Virgil van Dijk a growing cause for concern.

It is a different story for watertight Arsenal but the Gunners face a tricky trip to Unai Emery's Villa.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action:

Van Dijk errors mount

Mohamed Salah's faltering form has been a major talking point during Liverpool's dramatic collapse but Virgil van Dijk is now also firmly in the firing line.

The club's success in tying down two of their modern greats on new contracts in April was seen as a major coup.

But there is growing unease over Van Dijk's displays at the heart of a creaking defense.

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney said in October that Van Dijk's body language was a "big concern" and that he had failed to lead the team this season.

The Dutchman, 34, gave away a penalty with a handball in Liverpool's 4-1 home defeat by PSV Eindhoven last week -- the third he has conceded in all competitions this season.

And he was at fault for Sunderland's goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Anfield, giving the ball away before dropping off as Chemsdine Talbi beat goalkeeper Alisson Becker from long range.

"Virgil Van Dijk last season couldn't make a mistake. Every game he was imperious," former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports. "But right now he's making mistakes and second-guessing himself."

Villa's dramatic turnaround

Unai Emery's stock is sky-high, with Aston Villa on the charge.

The Birmingham club did not manage a single goal in their first four Premier League games of the season but they have won eight of their past nine league matches to climb to third in the table.

A major plus for Villa in their 4-3 win at Brighton in midweek was two goals for Ollie Watkins, who had previously found the net just once all season.

If they beat Arsenal on Saturday they would be just three points behind Mikel Arteta's front-runners.

Villa, under former Arsenal boss Emery, have lost just once in their past four meetings with the Gunners.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says the Spanish manager's ability to keep calm under pressure has been crucial.

"He didn't panic at the start of the season," Murphy told the BBC. "It has been just terrific coaching and management and the players are responding."

Sunderland defy the odds

Sunderland are defying expectations and recent Premier League history as they prepare for a tough test at Manchester City.

In each of the past two seasons the three promoted teams have gone straight back down to the Championship.

Leeds and Burnley, who came up with Sunderland, are struggling but Regis Le Bris's team are flying high, just five points behind second-placed City.

The Black Cats were close to a first win at Anfield in 42 years on Wednesday but had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Nordi Mukiele's unfortunate own goal.

Frenchman Le Bris, in his first season in charge at Sunderland, praised his men.

"Our ability to learn is one of the main strengths of this team," he said.

"They are humble and they want to learn. In such a difficult league, if you don't learn every day then it is impossible to sustain the level."

Only Arsenal and Crystal Palace have conceded fewer than Sunderland's tally of 14 goals in the Premier League, though the Black Cats face a tough challenge against Pep Guardiola's free-scoring City.

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (1230), Bournemouth v Chelsea, Everton v Nottingham Forest, Manchester City v Sunderland, Newcastle v Burnley, Tottenham v Brentford, Leeds v Liverpool (1730)

Sunday

Brighton v West Ham (1400), Fulham v Crystal Palace (1630)

Monday

Wolves v Manchester United (2000)

