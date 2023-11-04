Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Europa League Soccer
Liverpool's Luis Diaz ahead the Europa League Group E soccer match between Liverpool and Toulouse, at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
soccer

Liverpool's Klopp to let Diaz decide when he's ready to play again after kidnapping of father

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL, England

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will let winger Luis Diaz decide for himself when he's ready to play again, after his parents were kidnapped by a guerrilla group in Colombia.

Diaz's father is still missing, while his mother was rescued within hours by police after the kidnapping last weekend in the small Colombian town of Barrancas. Colombia’s government said Thursday that the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, known as ELN, was responsible for the kidnapping.

Klopp said Diaz, a Colombia international, has trained with the team this week, but he will leave it up to the forward to decide whether he wants to be in the squad for Sunday's trip to Luton.

“We must wait. If he feels right, he will be here and train with us," Klopp said. "The session he had with us, you can see when he is with the boys he is fine, he is OK, but you could see he didn’t sleep a lot. ... It’s all about him, if he makes himself available or not, and I will not force anything.”

Colombian special forces have been searching for Diaz's father in a mountain range that straddles both Colombia and Venezuela and is covered by cloud forest. Police also offered a $48,000 reward for information leading to him being found.

Díaz was absent from Liverpool’s match against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. His teammates expressed their solidarity with the Colombian by holding up one of his jerseys on the pitch after scoring the team’s first goal in their 3-0 victory.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog