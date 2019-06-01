Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates their victory after winning during the Champions League final soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
soccer

Liverpool beats Tottenham 2-0 to win sixth European title

0 Comments
By ROB HARRIS
MADRID

No tears of pain this time for Mohamed Salah, who needed only 108 seconds to banish his Champions League final heartbreak.

Once Salah dispatched his early penalty against Tottenham, Liverpool was on the path to a sixth European title on Saturday night.

And Juergen Klopp has his first title as Liverpool manager, a year after defeat in the final to Real Madrid against whom Salah was forced off with a shoulder injury.

This time it was Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko's arm that gifted Liverpool the early penalty opening — blocking Sadio Mane's shot after 21 seconds — and Salah converted from the spot.

On a hot and humid night in Madrid, where Tottenham came to life only in the final 20 minutes of its first European Cup final, Liverpool took until the 87th minute to complete the job when Divock Origi struck to seal a 2-0 victory.

After two losing finals since triumphing in 2005, Liverpool finally rose to third in the all-time list of European champions behind 13-time winner Real Madrid and AC Milan on seven titles.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui