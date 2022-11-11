Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Liverpool won 2-1. (AP Photo/David Cliff)
soccer

Liverpool boss Klopp issued one-game ban

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL, England

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after he was sent off in Liverpool's win against Manchester City last month.

The English Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine Klopp for his outburst at an official in the highly charged Premier League game at Anfield.

Klopp was initially fined 30,000 pounds by an independent regulatory commission over his conduct on Oct. 16.

The FA felt that was too lenient and an independent appeal board on Friday suspended Klopp from the touchline with immediate effect.

Klopp was also warned about his future conduct.

Liverpool play on Saturday against Southampton at Anfield.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog