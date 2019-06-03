Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool soccer team ride an open top bus during the Champions League Cup Winners Parade through the streets of Liverpool, England, Sunday June 2, 2019. Liverpool is champion of Europe for a sixth time after beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final played in Madrid Saturday. (Barrington Coombs/PA via AP)
soccer

Liverpool celebrates Champions League win with bus parade

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL, England

Hundreds of thousands of fans welcomed Liverpool back to Merseyside as the team paraded its Champions League trophy through the city center on Sunday.

Manager Juergen Klopp and his players flew home to Liverpool John Lennon Airport before boarding an open-top bus emblazoned with the message, "Champions of Europe."

Holding aloft the European Cup, Liverpool's players were met by a sea of red as they embarked on a tour of the city center. Huge crowds of Liverpool fans wearing the team's jersey and flying flags packed out roadsides, chanting and singing in the sunshine.

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the all-English final in Madrid on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Liverpool City Council estimated half a million fans turned out for the victory parade. Merseyside Police later put the number at closer to 750,000.

People crammed the 13-kilometer (8-mile) stretch of the parade route — which took almost 4 hours to cover — some holding inflatable European Cups and letting off smoke canisters.

Klopp sat at the back of the bus, occasionally giving the impression of a teacher on a school outing, but he was far from the party pooper, often jumping out of his seat to give a thumbs-up, a wave or a hearty laugh.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel