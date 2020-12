Liverpool charges to 4-0 win over Wolves in EPL

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (Peter Powell/Pool via AP)

soccer

Mohamed Salah scored his ninth goal in 10 Premier League games as Liverpool eased to a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton to keep pace with Tottenham at the top of the table on Sunday.

Fans were at Anfield for the first time with Liverpool as the defending league champion. Liverpool put together a composed game for the 2,000 supporters, and free of the defensive jitters which have marred some performances this season, to deny Wolves any real chance at the points. Wolves is 10th.

Caoimhín Kelleher, replacing the injured Alisson Becker in Liverpool's goal, was tested early on when he had to backpedal to his post to push away a lobbed effort by Daniel Podence.

Salah seized on a mistake from Wolves defender Conor Coady to put Liverpool ahead soon after. Coady spent too long watching the ball as he prepared to control a high ball with his chest, and Salah stole it from him and scored past Rui Patricio.

Coady was awarded a penalty just before halftime when it appeared he had been hit by Sadio Mane as the Liverpool forward tried to clear with an overhead kick. A video review showed there was no contact, however, and the decision was overturned.

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the second goal on the counterattack in the 58th, bearing down on the Wolves penalty area before hitting an unstoppable curling shot into the top-right corner from just outside the box.

Joel Matip tightened Liverpool's hold on the game with a towering header at a free kick. The fourth came when Wolves' Nelson Semedo turned Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross into his own net as he tried to block Mane.

Elsewhere, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane combined as both scored for Premier League leader Tottenham in a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the north London derby.

It was a wonder goal from Son that put Spurs in front in the 13th minute. Freed down the left by Kane, the South Korean cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-meter strike into the top corner.

Son returned the favor to tee up Kane to smash in from close range in first-half stoppage time as Tottenham returned to first place. Arsenal is 11 points behind in 15th place.

The win came in front of the first crowd allowed at Tottenham's stadium since March, with the 2,000 tickets restricted to home fans due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.