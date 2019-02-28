Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
soccer

Liverpool, City win to set up fight for title

0 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS

The Premier League title race looks to be a straight fight between Liverpool and Manchester City after the top two collected contrasting home wins on Wednesday and third-place Tottenham lost at Chelsea for a second defeat in five days.

Liverpool stayed in first place thanks to a 5-0 win over Watford, with Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk scoring two goals each, while City needed a second-half penalty from Sergio Aguero to beat West Ham 1-0 and stay a point back.

Tottenham's title bid disintegrated at Stamford Bridge, with Kieran Trippier's embarrassing own goal clinching a 2-0 win for a Chelsea side that didn't contain the world's most expensive goalkeeper. Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped to the bench as punishment for refusing to be substituted in Chelsea's League Cup final loss to Man City on Sunday.

With Tottenham having also lost at Burnley on Saturday, the team is now nine points off the lead and only four ahead of Arsenal, which thrashed Bournemouth 5-1 to strengthen its grip on fourth place. Tottenham and Arsenal meet in the north London derby on Saturday.

Manchester United is a point further back in fifth after beating Crystal Palace 3-1 away, with Romelu Lukaku scoring two of the goals.

In the other game Wednesday, Southampton climbed out of the relegation zone by beating Fulham 2-0.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

We're Hiring Drivers!

Bilingual Chauffeurs for Luxury Transportation

Make a great living while driving luxury vehicles

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL