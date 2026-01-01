 Japan Today
Britain Premier League Soccer
Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike, right, and Leeds' James Justin, center, challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Leeds United in Liverpool, England, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
soccer

Liverpool held 0-0 by Leeds in Premier League

1 Comment
By STEVE DOUGLAS
LONDON

Liverpool labored to a 0-0 home draw with Leeds in the Premier League on Thursday, extending its unbeaten run to eight games but underwhelming again amid key absences up front.

Arne Slot's team failed to create clear-cut chances at Anfield, lacking inspiration in attack with Alexander Isak injured and Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool, the defending champion, stayed in fourth and was 12 points behind first-place Arsenal at the halfway point of the campaign.

Since a 4-1 home loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Nov. 26, Liverpool has played seven games in the Premier League — winning four of them and drawing the other three. It has struggled to find much fluency, however, with Slot placing extra emphasis on being tighter at the back after the team's early season woes.

The other result in the recent undefeated streak was a victory at Inter Milan in the Champions League.

In another game Tuesday, Crystal Palace and Fulham drew 1-1. Jean-Philippe Mateta's opener for Palace was canceled out by Tom Cairney.

Later Thursday, second-place Manchester City visits Sunderland and Brentford hosts Tottenham.

Palace rubbish again, makes me ruddy cross, too many injuries you see.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

