Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died in a car crash Image: AFP/File
soccer

Liverpool left 'devastated' by death of Diogo Jota

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool said on Thursday that the club had been left "devastated" by the death of Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother in a car crash in Spain.

Spanish police said a vehicle veered off a motorway and burst into flames shortly after midnight in the northern province of Zamora.

Jota, 28, got married to his partner Rute Cardoso on June 22. The couple had three children.

He spent the last five years at Anfield and helped the English giants win the Premier League last season.

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," the club said in a statement.

"The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

"Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

"We will continue to provide them with our full support."

Fans were quick to arrive at Anfield following the news and laid down tributes of their own, including scarves, wreaths and flowers.

Capped 49 times by Portugal, Jota previously played with Atletico Madrid and Porto before moving to England in 2017 with Wolves.

His impressive form earned a £45 million ($62 million) move to Liverpool three years later where he quickly became a fans' favorite thanks to his goalscoring prowess.

Jota scored 65 times for the Reds and also lifted the League Cup and FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

