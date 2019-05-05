Liverpool overcomes loss of Salah; beats Newcastle 3-2

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah lies injured during a Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday May 4, 2019. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

soccer

Liverpool overcame the loss of Mohamed Salah to a heavy knock to the head to beat Newcastle 3-2 thanks to a late goal by Divock Origi and return to the top of the English Premier League on Saturday.

Origi's header at an 86th-minute free kick glanced off the head of Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles and into the net as Liverpool earned an eighth straight league win, which put the team two points clear of Manchester City.

City, which plays Leicester on Monday in its game in hand, will retain the title by winning its last two matches.

Salah appeared to be in tears when he was carried off the field on a stretcher in the 73rd minute after smashing his head against the ground following a collision with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. He might not be available for the second leg of Liverpool's Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Salah, with his league-leading 22nd goal, put Liverpool in the lead for the second time in a thrilling game at St James' Park off a right-wing cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was the center of attention in the first half.

Having also set up Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool's opener in the 13th minute, Alexander-Arnold blocked the ball on his own goal line with his elbow moments before Christian Atsu equalized in the 20th minute. The referee could have chosen to award a penalty and send off Alexander-Arnold, but the right back stayed on the field and wound up assisting Salah for his goal eight minutes later.

Salomon Rondon equalized in the 54th for Newcastle, but Liverpool — playing just 72 hours after losing to Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals — showed its fighting qualities to eke out a win that keeps the pressure on City.

Liverpool is seeking its first top-flight title since 1990, and 19th in total.

Before its final league game at home to Wolves a week on Sunday, Liverpool will attempt to overturn the deficit against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

There'll be no last-day battle for survival in the English Premier League, with Cardiff becoming the third and final team to be relegated on Saturday.

What looks to be going to the wire, however, is the race for Champions League qualification.

Tottenham had two men sent off, including Son Heung-min for shoving an opponent to the ground, and conceded an injury-time goal in losing at Bournemouth 1-0.

The defeat kept Spurs in third place and gave their three top-four rivals — Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United — renewed hope of catching Mauricio Pochettino's team. Five points separate the four teams, with Tottenham the only one of them to have just one game left.

It's all over for Cardiff, though.

A 3-2 home loss against Crystal Palace consigned the Welsh team to relegation after just a season back in the top flight and meant fourth-to-last Brighton — the only other side threatened with the drop heading into the final two games of the season — can celebrate another year in the Premier League.

Fulham and Huddersfield have already been demoted.

In Saturday's other games, Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Fulham 1-0 to virtually seal a seventh-place finish, which could earn a berth in next season's Europa League, and West Ham eased past Southampton 3-0.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.