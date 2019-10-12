Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Liverpool player gets 2-week ban for mocking Harry Kane

LONDON

A teenage Liverpool player was banned for two weeks on Friday for using a derogatory term during an abusive post on social media mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Harvey Elliott, who is 16 and plays for England's under-17 side, admitted to a charge of misconduct by the English Football Association for an "aggravated breach" of rules because his behavior in the video "included reference to disability."

After the Champions League final between the two teams on June 1, Elliott looked into the camera on a mobile phone and used discriminatory language about Kane in a short video that was shared widely.

Elliott, who played for Fulham at the time and joined Liverpool nearly two months after the incident, made a public apology to Kane soon after the video came into the public domain.

In a letter admitting to the charge, Elliott said the video was only supposed to be seen by close friends and that he had only been trying to wind up some Tottenham-supporting friends.

"I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up," he wrote, "and I am truly sorry."

The FA said Elliott was banned until Oct. 24, must complete a face-to-face education course and pay a fine of 350 pounds ($440).

Elliott has played one match for Liverpool's senior team since his move, in the English League Cup last month.

