Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Liverpool's players celebrate after a goal during the Club World Cup semifinal soccer match between Liverpool and Monterrey at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
soccer

Liverpool reaches Club World Cup final after late goal

0 Comments
By ROB HARRIS
DOHA, Qatar

Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute winner sent Liverpool into the Club World Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Monterrey on Wednesday.

The Brazil forward flicked in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross at the near post to set up a meeting with South American champion Flamengo of Brazil at the Khalifa Stadium.

Naby Keïta had put Liverpool ahead in the 11th minute but the European champion's opener was canceled out inside three minutes by Rogelio Funes Mori for the Mexican team.

Unlike during the world track and field championships in the same Khalifa stadium two months ago, there was no need for sections to be covered with material. The stadium was largely full for the FIFA event, with an attendance of 45,416 given for the second semifinal. Even for showpiece track sprints, barely a thousand fans were in the stands.

Unlike for those championships, there has been an influx of visiting fans — particularly from Brazil and from England.

The lineup for the final will roll the clock back almost three decades.

Liverpool and Flamengo met in a 1981 version of this tournament when the Brazilians won the meeting of the European and South American champions.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog