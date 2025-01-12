Man City wins 8-0 against Salford City in FA Cup; Liverpool routs Accrington Stanley

Manchester City's Jack Grealish, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English FA Cup soccer match between Manchester City and Salford City at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/ Dave Thompson)

By JAMES ROBSON

Manchester City routed fourth-division Salford City 8-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Salford, which is co-owned by Manchester United icons David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Gary and Phil Neville and Nicky Butt, was humbled by Pep Guardiola's four-time defending Premier League champion at Etihad Stadium.

Rising talent James McAtee struck a second-half hat trick, and City prospects Divin Mubama and Nico O’Reilly also scored.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton, Bournemouth and Leicester also booked their place in the next round with big wins.

Liverpool’s bid to win an unprecedented quadruple was still on after a 4-0 victory over Accrington Stanley.

The Premier League and Champions League leader was also into the semifinals of the English League Cup.

Fourth-division Accrington was never expected to prevent Arne Slot’s team from advancing to the fourth round and Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jayden Danns and Federico Chiesa scored for Liverpool at Anfield.

Rio Ngumoha, aged 16, became Liverpool’s second youngest debutant.

Chelsea won 5-0 against fourth-division Morecambe at Stamford Bridge. Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix scored two goals each for the eight-time winner.

Leicester was fighting relegation but thrashed second-tier Queens Park Rangers 6-2 for only its second win under manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutch coach hadn’t won since his first game in charge at the start of December against West Ham.

James Justin scored twice and Jamie Vardy converted a second-half penalty.

Georginio Rutter scored twice in Brighton’s 4-0 win at Norwich. Norwich’s American striker Josh Sargent went on as a 79th-minute substitute after recovering from groin surgery that had sidelined him since Oct. 27.

Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara struck a double in a 5-1 victory against West Brom.

Sitting third in the Premier League, Forest notched its seventh straight win by beating Luton 2-0. Ryan Yates and Ramon Sosa scored.

Wolverhampton advanced 2-1 at second-division Bristol City.

Plymouth is in danger of being relegated to the third division and last month parted ways with manager Wayne Rooney. But it turned giant-killer with a late winner against Brentford.

Morgan Whittaker’s 82nd-minute strike ended Plymouth’s 11-game winless run and secured a famous Cup upset.

Former Manchester United prospect Demetri Mitchell scored twice to help third-division Exeter beat second-division Oxford 3-1.

