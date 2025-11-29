Liverpool searches for answers; Arsenal braces for Chelsea test

Head-scratcher: Premier League champions Liverpool have slumped alarmingly after a fine start to the season

By John WEAVER

Have Liverpool reached rock bottom or do they have further to fall as they prepare for a tricky-looking match at West Ham this weekend?

The Premier League champions have suffered six defeats in their past seven league games, with few signs that Arne Slot is getting a grip on the situation.

In stark contrast, buoyant leaders Arsenal take on second-placed Chelsea showing clear signs that they are finally equipped to end their two-decade title drought.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend's action:

Liverpool crisis deepens

Liverpool have lost nine of their past 12 matches in all competitions -- a full-blown crisis by the standards of one of the world's biggest clubs.

The Anfield team are on their worst run of form for more than 70 years, with the pressure mounting on Liverpool boss Arne Slot just months after he led them to their 20th English league title.

The Dutchman admitted he had not slept well after Wednesday's damaging 4-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Liverpool are suffering from an inability to take their chances and a failure to stamp out defensive errors.

They have conceded more goals in all competitions -- 34 -- than any other Premier League side this season.

Sunday's trip to West Ham is a tough one -- the Hammers have been rejuvenated under Nuno Espirito Santo, who took over from the sacked Graham Potter in September.

But despite their horrific run of form, Liverpool, a lowly 12th in the league, are just three points behind Aston Villa in fourth spot.

Arsenal shows depth

Top of the Premier League and in pole position in the Champions League -- Arsenal are showing signs this season could be special.

Analysts Opta give the Gunners a 76 percent chance of winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004, when Arsene Wenger was manager.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stayed grounded after Wednesday's impressive 3-1 win against German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League, immediately switching his focus to Sunday's match at Chelsea.

Wednesday's win against six-time European champions Bayern at the Emirates showcased the Gunners' impressive strength in depth.

Two of the goals came from substitutes -- Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli -- while Arsenal are still missing a clutch of first-team players, including Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres.

Areta, whose team are six points clear of Chelsea, says he is happy with the resources at his disposal.

"I look at the players that are coming in and they can change the game," he said.

"We certainly have improved that, not only with the quality but as well with the mindset of the players coming in and that's something that is making a huge difference."

Villa on the march

Aston Villa failed to win any of their opening five Premier League matches but manager Unai Emery has since engineered a dramatic turnaround.

If results go their way this weekend, Villa, who face struggling local rivals Wolves, could climb to second in the table behind Arsenal.

Villa failed to score a single goal in their first four league games but a run of six wins in seven games has catapulted them into the top four.

Emery's team have not been creating bucket-loads of chances but, strikingly, eight of their 15 Premier League goals so far have come from outside the penalty area.

New Wolves manager Rob Edwards will not relish the trip to Villa, who have not lost at home since August.

The Midlands side have mustered just two points from their 12 games so far and are already nine points from safety.

Fixtures

Saturday (1500 GMT unless stated)

Brentford v Burnley, Manchester City v Leeds, Sunderland v Bournemouth, Everton v Newcastle (1730), Tottenham v Fulham (2000)

Sunday (1405 unless stated)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United (1200), Aston Villa v Wolves, Nottingham Forest v Brighton, West Ham v Liverpool, Chelsea v Arsenal (1630)

