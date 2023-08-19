Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Soccer Liverpool Endo
FILE - Stuttgart's Wataru Endo during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and VfB Stuttgart in Sinsheim, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo has been given Stuttgart's approval to travel to England for transfer talks and a medical examination at Liverpool, Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness confirmed Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
soccer

Liverpool signs Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from Stuttgart

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL, England

Liverpool signed Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from German club Stuttgart on Friday.

The 30-year-old Endo was in the last year of his contract at Stuttgart, where he was the captain. Endo played in all four of Japan's games at the World Cup last year.

“He was always on my list, just usually we don’t sign players of this age group," Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. "He is obviously a top fit and we will have a lot of fun with him. I’m really sure he can help us immediately, which is super-cool because the season already started.”

The signing for a reported fee of 19 million euros ($20.7 million) comes after Liverpool missed out on defensive midfielders Moisés Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, both of whom opted for Chelsea instead.

Endo can play as a defensive midfielder or in the center of defense. He had been at Stuttgart since 2020 and scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

Klopp has overhauled his midfield this offseason after the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also left.

In has come Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog