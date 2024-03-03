Liverpool strike late to beat Forest; Spurs, Villa win in top-four fight

soccer

By Kieran CANNING

Darwin Nunez headed in a 99th-minute winner as injury-hit Liverpool moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham came from behind late on to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Liverpool's resources have been stretched to the limit by injuries in recent weeks as they attempt to win a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp's final season.

The Reds were again without a host of star names including Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota.

But there was some light at the end of the tunnel with Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai making their returns as second-half substitutes.

The Uruguayan made the telling impact with virtually the last touch of the game, rising to flick home Alexis Mac Allister's cross and secure Liverpool's first win at the City Ground since 1984.

"In the last second the guy who looks like a former Liverpool player thought I'll score a goal and decide the game," said Klopp.

"The goal was set up by a guy who was the calmest on the whole pitch. I saw it only live but I'll never forget it. He was calm. He chips the ball there. Super assist and super-important goal."

Victory pulls Klopp's men four points clear of Manchester City, who face Manchester United on Sunday, and five ahead of Arsenal, who travel to Sheffield United on Monday.

Defeat leaves Forest still four points above the relegation zone and with the threat of a points deduction for breaches of financial rules still hanging over the club.

Tottenham have made a habit of late fightbacks at home under Ange Postecoglou and needed another to inflict Oliver Glasner's first defeat as Palace boss with a 3-1 win.

Eberechi Eze's precise free-kick gave the Eagles a shock lead on the hour.

Timo Werner's first Spurs goal set up the grandstand finish when he tapped home Brennan Johnson's low cross.

Cristian Romero then headed Tottenham in front before Son Heung-min sprinted clear to seal the three points.

"Persistence, some quality, belief," said Postecoglou. "The reaction was outstanding."

Spurs remain five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who needed Lucas Digne's late winner to beat relegation-threatened Luton 3-2.

Ollie Watkins struck twice for Villa in the first 38 minutes to take his tally for the season to 21.

Luton's prowess from set-pieces looked to have salvaged a point as goals from Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris levelled.

But substitute Digne headed in Moussa Diaby's cross at the back post in the 89th minute to take Villa ever closer to a first taste of Champions League football.

Chelsea fans chanted for the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino after a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Nicolas Jackson's towering header powered the Blues into an early lead.

But Brentford are now five games unbeaten against their wealthy west London rivals.

Mads Roerslev levelled early in the second half before Yoane Wissa's overhead kick put the Bees in front.

A header from Axel Disasi saved a point for Chelsea but that did not save Pochettino or his superiors from the wrath of the away support.

"I am not worried. We need to accept this," said Pochettino. "You just need to build the relationship through winning games."

Newcastle kept their quest for Europe alive with their first home win for nearly three months to climb up to eighth.

The Magpies beat Wolves 3-0 to leapfrog their opponents in the table thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento.

Brighton fell further away from the fight for Europe as they were soundly beaten 3-0 at Fulham.

Everton remain in a relegation dogfight despite having a 10-point deduction reduced to six this week.

West Ham came from behind to win 3-1 at Goodison Park to move up to seventh.

