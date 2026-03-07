Liverpool tames Wolves to reach FA Cup quarterfinals

soccer

Liverpool moved into the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 win against Wolves on Friday as the Reds avenged their painful Premier League loss at Molineux just 72 hours earlier.

Arne Slot's side struck twice in quick succession in the second half through Andrew Robertson's long-range rocket and a predatory Mohamed Salah finish.

Curtis Jones wrapped up a much-needed fifth round victory for Liverpool after their embarrassing 2-1 defeat against the Premier League's bottom club three days earlier.

Hwang Hee-chan's late reply was no consolation for Wolves.

Branded "slow and predictable" by furious captain Virgil van Dijk following that calamity, Liverpool set the record straight on their return to the West Midlands.

Despite spending £450 million ($599 million) on new signings in the close season, Liverpool have mounted a woeful title defence, leaving the FA Cup and the Champions League as their last chances for silverware.

Languishing in sixth place in the Premier League -- 19 points behind leaders Arsenal -- Slot needs to deliver a trophy to ease the mounting pressure in his turbulent second season at Anfield.

Liverpool remain in contention for a ninth FA Cup triumph, and a first since 2022, while they step up their Champions League challenge with a last 16 first leg trip to Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Slot made four changes for the Wolves rematch, including three in defence as Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Ibrahima Konate were all dropped.

Avoiding relegation remains unlikely for a team currently 12 points from safety, but as well as beating Liverpool, Wolves also recently drew with Premier League leaders Arsenal and defeated Aston Villa.

Well aware of their impending fate, Wolves fans mocked Liverpool with chants of "2-1 to the Championship" in the first half.

Liverpool's 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha nearly silenced the taunts with a low drive that forced a good save from Sam Johnstone.

Ngumoha carried Liverpool's lone threat in the opening period, his goal-bound strike headed clear by Joao Gomes after an incisive raid.

Despite Ngumoha's best efforts, it was another uninspired half from Liverpool in a season scarred by criticism of their prosaic approach.

Slot's men finally conjured a rare moment of magic to break the deadlock in the 51st minute.

Salah and Jones worked the ball to Robertson and he thundered a superb strike into the far corner from 20 yards.

It was the Scotland left-back's second goal this season and his first since September.

After scoring against Wolves on Tuesday, Salah was back on target to double the lead two minutes later.

When Salah pounced on Robertson's cross with a close-range finish, the Egyptian's ninth goal this season was initially disallowed for offside before VAR overturned the decision.

Adding to the good news for Slot, German playmaker Florian Wirtz came off the bench in the closing stages after missing three games with a back injury.

Jones put the seal on Liverpool's fifth win in their last six matches, caressing his shot past Johnstone in the 74th minute.

Liverpool switched off in stoppage time as Hwang ran onto Johnstone's long punt to slot past Alisson Becker.

© 2026 AFP