Liverpool thrash Leicester to open up 13-point Premier League lead

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a hand in all four of Liverpool's goals at Leicester

By Oli SCARFF

Liverpool tightened their grip on the Premier League title race with a dominant display to thrash second-placed Leicester 4-0 and open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table on Thursday.

Roberto Firmino scored twice from Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses either side of James Milner's penalty before the brilliant Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring himself.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in little short of a year in the league and seem destined to finally end a 30-year wait to win the title.

Fresh from winning the Club World Cup for the first time in Qatar on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's men showed no sign of fatigue from a congested December schedule as they outclassed Leicester from start to finish.

Alexander-Arnold stung Kasper Schmeichel's palms inside the first minute before Klopp soon had his head in his hands when Sadio Mane somehow spooned Mohamed Salah's dangerous cross wide.

Salah has refound his scoring touch of late, including an audacious finish from the narrowest of angles against Salzburg earlier this month to secure Liverpool's place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Egyptian tried to recreate that goal after rounding Schmeichel, but could only find the side-netting when picking out a teammate in the middle would have been a better option.

An opener for the runaway league leaders was only a matter of time and duly arrived just after the half hour mark when Alexander-Arnold's cross was headed powerfully down past Schmeichel.

The Danish goalkeeper had ensured Leicester's 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Saturday was not far more comprehensive and needed to be at his best again to keep the Foxes in the game as he saved one-on-one from Mane moments later.

Two heavy defeats in five days have proved to be a reality check for Leicester's title ambitions with their focus now on making sure they hold off a chasing pack including Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United to secure a return to the Champions League.

Liverpool, by contrast, demonstrated why they are Champions League winners and Premier League champions in waiting.

Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson showed boundless energy to continue bombing forward from full-back and providing the ammunition for Mane, Salah and Firmino.

Robertson was the provider for the first big chance of the second half when Firmino did not get a strong enough connection to turn in the Scotland captain's cross.

Klopp's men finally had the breathing space they desired via the arm of Caglar Soyuncu as he handled Alexander-Arnold's corner 20 minutes from time.

Milner had only been on the field a matter of seconds and stroked home the penalty with his first touch.

Three minutes later, Firmino doubled his tally of goals and Alexander-Arnold added a third assist with a driven low cross that the Brazilian expertly cushioned before slotting into the top corner.

Alexander-Arnold then capped a magnificent performance by blasting low and hard beyond Schmeichel into the bottom corner.

The Boxing Day card marks the halfway point of the Premier League season, but even with half the season to play, Liverpool's march towards the title looks unstoppable.

Elsewhere, Mikel Arteta got off to an underwhelming start as Arsenal manager with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth as Chelsea slumped to another shock home defeat, losing 2-0 to Southampton.

Carlo Ancelotti had a more positive impact on his Everton bow as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant diving header earned a 1-0 win over Burnley.

Chelsea's defeat allowed Tottenham to move back to within three points of the top four as they came from behind to beat Brighton 2-1 thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Arteta got an early lesson in the flaws that have blighted Arsenal's season as they were caught out trying to play from the back to concede the opening goal when Dan Gosling put Bournemouth in front.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again rode to the Gunners' rescue to equalise just after the hour mark and Arteta will be frustrated not to have won all three points as Alexandre Lacazette was denied a winner by a last-ditch challenge from Steve Cook.

"It was intense, I was so excited, I just wanted to pass that energy to the players and I really enjoyed it," said Arteta.

"I think we had the chances in the second half to put the game in our favor, but in general in terms of attitude, desire and commitment, it was better than expected."

After the highs of victory at Spurs on Sunday as Frank Lampard got one over on his former manager Jose Mourinho, Chelsea again struggled when faced with breaking down stubborn defensive opponents in Southampton.

The Blues have now lost to West Ham, Bournemouth and the Saints in their last four home league games.

"We are being asked a different question at home. At the moment we are not answering them," said a frustrated Lampard.

"We do not manage to pick up that final pass."

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl's decision to rest in-form talisman Danny Ings paid off as his replacement Michael Obafemi scored just his second Premier League goal with a calm finish into the top corner.

The visitors then secured a second straight win to move up to 14th when Nathan Redmond prodded past the onrushing Kepa Arrizabalaga 17 minutes from time.

Everton also put more breathing space between them and the bottom three as Calvert-Lewin provided a rare spark to a game of few chances at Goodison.

"A special day for me, absolutely," said Ancelotti on his return to the Premier League.

"The fact we didn’t concede a goal was important. We didn’t concede a shot, all the team did a good effort."

Mourinho's Tottenham fell behind again at home to Brighton as Adam Webster headed in midway through the first half.

Spurs were shorn of the suspended Son Heung-min after his appeal against a three-match ban for a kick out at Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger was dismissed.

But two of their other star men stood up to be counted as Kane swept home at the second attempt after his first shot was saved by Mat Ryan.

Alli then delivered all three points with a delightful chipped finish from an acute angle.

"It's hard after a defeat to have confidence and we started poorly, it affects the confidence," said Mourinho.

"In the second half the players put all the negative aside and were very strong in their performance."

Sheffield United are behind Tottenham only on goal difference as they missed the chance to close to within a point of Chelsea in a 1-1 draw with bottom-of-the-table Watford.

Gerard Deulofeu gave the Hornets an early lead as they looked to build on a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

However, Oliver Norwood's penalty quickly brought the Blades level and only the brilliance of Ben Foster to deny John Fleck from point-blank range denied Chris Wilder's men a fourth consecutive win.

Crystal Palace climbed up to eighth and within six points of the top four themselves thanks to Jordan Ayew's brilliant individual run and finish a minute from time to beat West Ham 2-1.

Aston Villa won the battle of two of the bottom three as Conor Hourihane's fine strike was enough to beat Norwich 1-0.

