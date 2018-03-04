Liverpool up to second; Son rises as Spurs cruise

Top of the charts -- Mohamed Salah moves level with Harry Kane on 24 Premier League goals this season

soccer

By Steven GRIFFITHS

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane fired Liverpool into second place in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory against Newcastle, while Tottenham cemented their top four berth as Son Heung-Min inspired a 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Salah struck in the 40th minute at Anfield to maintain his superb form in his first season with Liverpool following his move from Roma.

The Egypt winger took Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pass and shot low under Martin Dubravka for his 32nd goal of the season and his eighth in his last seven appearances.

Liverpool took complete control 10 minutes after half-time when Roberto Firmino drove at the heart of the Newcastle defence, playing in Senegal winger Mane, who claimed his 14th goal of the season with a clinical finish.

A fourth win in their last five league games took Jurgen Klopp's side one point above Manchester United, who drop to third but can regain second spot with a win at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Leaders Manchester City sit 15 points clear of Liverpool and host Chelsea on Sunday.

Newcastle are two points above the bottom three after their first defeat in five matches.

"It was a difficult game, we knew it was going to be beforehand and we felt it during the game," Liverpool manager Klopp told BT Sport.

"I thought the boys were brilliant and they did what they needed to do...Mo Salah is a very offensive midfielder, more of a striker than a holding player. He has this desire for scoring."

Meanwhile Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez, a former Liverpool manager, said his current side had paid a heavy price for their errors.

"We were fine for 40 minutes and tried to control them but needed to create more on the counter-attack," explained Benitez. "We made a mistake in first half and conceded a goal, made a mistake in second half and conceded a goal."

At Wembley, Son put Tottenham ahead in the 27th minute with his 14th goal of the season as Dele Alli's pass sliced open the Huddersfield defence and the South Korea forward raced clear to finish emphatically.

Son struck again in the 54th minute, timing his run perfectly to meet Harry Kane's cross with a bullet header past Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Fourth-placed Tottenham's third successive league win lifted them five points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish.

"I hope I can score many more goals for Tottenham. The manager has to choose 11 players. I try my best and try to be ready at all times," Son said.

Swansea climbed out of the relegation zone and pushed West Ham deeper into trouble with a 4-1 win at the Liberty Stadium.

South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng drove a 20-yarder past West Ham goalkeeper Adrian in the eighth minute for only his second goal of the season.

West Ham defender Winston Reid was given oxygen before being stretchered off after a nasty looking fall.

Carlos Carvalhal's team took advantage to double their lead in the 32nd minute as Mike van der Hoorn was left unmarked to head home from close range.

Former Leicester midfielder Andy King notched a 48th-minute tap-in for his first Swansea goal.

Jordan Ayew slammed in a 63rd-minute penalty, awarded for a foul on his brother Andre Ayew, as Swansea moved three points clear of the bottom three.

Michail Antonio got one back for West Ham in the 79th minute, but the visitors' third defeat in their last four games leaves them three points above the relegation zone.

"We have had some important victories since I arrived but this was the best performance," Carvalhal said.

"We made West Ham dance to our music and it was rock and roll."

Troy Deeney pushed West Bromwich Albion closer to relegation as the Watford striker's late goal sealed a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Deeney slotted home from a Will Hughes pass in the 77th minute to leave bottom-of-the-table West Brom nursing a fifth consecutive defeat that leaves them eight points from safety.

Southampton, sitting one point above the relegation zone, have only one win in their last 16 games after being held to a drab 0-0 draw by second-bottom Stoke at St Mary's.

Riyad Mahrez rescued Leicester with a last-gasp free-kick equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth, who had taken the lead through Josh King's penalty.

Burnley ended an 11-match winless run in the Premier League as Chris Wood's 80th minute header sealed a 2-1 victory over Everton.

Cenk Tosun headed his first Everton goal before Ashley Barnes equalised for Burnley.

Everton defender Ashley Williams was sent off in the 86th minute after swinging his arm into Barnes' face.

© 2018 AFP