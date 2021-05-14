Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's defensive wall blocks a free kick of Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Michael Regan/Pool via AP)
soccer

Liverpool beats Man United 4-2

MANCHESTER, England

Jurgen Klopp won at Old Trafford for the first time as Liverpool breathed new life into its top-four push with a 4-2 win in the rearranged fixture against Manchester United on Thursday.

After anti-ownership protesters got into the ground and onto the pitch 11 days ago, further demonstrations could not stop Thursday’s Premier League fixture going ahead.

Stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes’ deflected effort got Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side off to a good start, only for Diogo Jota to level with a smart flick after a penalty decision was overturned.

The equalizer came from a corner and United’s weaknesses from set pieces were again exposed in first-half stoppage time, with Roberto Firmino heading home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick.

Liverpool pulled further ahead 72 seconds after halftime as errors at the back ended with Firmino turning home his second of the evening.

Marcus Rashford reduced the deficit, before Nat Phillips, who had deflected home Fernandes’ opener, cleared Mason Greenwood's attempt off the line.

Mohamed Salah ensured United lost its sixth home league game of the season, racing through to score the fourth in the 90th minute as Liverpool moved into fifth place, four points behind Chelsea with a game in hand.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

