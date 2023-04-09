Ljungblom leads Sweden past Hungary in women's world hockey

ice hockey

Lina Ljungblom scored four times to lead Sweden past Hungary 6-2 on Saturday in the women’s world hockey championship.

Linnea Andersson and Hilda Svensson had the other goals for Sweden (1-1), which opened the tournament with a 6-2 loss to Germany in Group B play.

Reka Dabasi and Mira Seregely scored for Hungary (1-1), which defeated France 4-2 in its Group B opener.

Sweden took control of the game by outscoring Hungary 4-2 in the first period. After Ljungblom registered the first two goals of the game, Seregely and Dabasi pulled Hungary even before Ljungblom and Andersson countered to give the Swedes their two-goal margin.

Ljungblom had the lone goal of the second before Svensson rounded out the scoring in the third.

Canada plays Japan later Saturday.

