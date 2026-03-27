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London Marathon Two Days
FILE - Lukas Bates wearing a costume of the Queen Elizabeth Tower (known as Big Ben) runs with the crowd towards the finish line of the 39th London Marathon in London, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
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London Marathon organizers looking at creating a two-day event for 2027

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LONDON

The London Marathon could become a two-day event in 2027 so more people can take part.

Organizers say they are “continually exploring innovative ways” to make the event bigger “while delivering positive benefits for London.”

“We are looking at the intention for the London Marathon to take place across two days,” organizers said. “No approval has been given at this stage.”

British newspaper The Guardian reported the men’s and women’s elite races could be held across the weekend, and a total of 100,000 runners taking part.

More than 1.1 million people applied through the public ballot to run in this year's race on April 26. That’s a 36% year-on-year increase and nearly doubles the application pool from 2024.

The 2025 event raised around 87 million pounds ($116 million), with 56,640 runners crossing the line.

The London mayor’s office said it would work with London Marathon partners “to consider if it might be possible to host an event that will run across two days next year.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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