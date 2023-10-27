Long-suffering Tigers fans ready to roar at Japan Series

Fans of baseball's Hanshin Tigers are at fever pitch ahead of Saturday's start to the Japan Series, with the country's most passionately supported team desperate to win only their second national title.
Celebrations in the Tigers' home city of Osaka exploded last month when the team won the Central League pennant, with fans thronging the streets and hurling themselves into the local Dotonbori River.
After advancing through the playoffs, they now face the Orix Buffaloes in Japan's version of the World Series, with the chance to capture the title for the first time since 1985.
For long-suffering fans like Yuko Kawase, who attends about 80 or 90 games a season as well as the team's training camps, the prospect of another national crown is "scary".
"It's been 38 years, so of course there are more nerves than usual," said Kawase, who attends games wearing a hand-made Tigers kimono. "But the fans are as one with the players and the biggest feeling is that finally we're about to get started."
Tigers fans celebrated long and hard the last time their team won the Japan Series.
Shops and property were damaged and a plastic statue of Colonel Sanders -- said to resemble Hanshin's American slugger Randy Bass -- was snatched from a nearby KFC restaurant and thrown into the river.
There were also raucous scenes in 2003 when the Tigers won the Central League pennant, with over 5,000 fans leaping into the river and one person dying.
There were no serious incidents last month when they won the pennant for the first time in 18 years, but downtown Osaka was still packed with fans singing the team's anthem, "Rokko Oroshi".
Kawase says supporters who cause damage or jump in the river are "idiots".
"Real Hanshin fans don't celebrate like that," she said. "We don't want fair-weather fans to do that because it makes the real fans look bad."
The Tigers last reached the Japan Series in 2014, where they lost a best-of-seven series four games to one against the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.
The team's fortunes fell afterwards and they endured their worst-ever start to a season last year, losing 18 of their first 21 games.
They have made a spectacular recovery this season, winning the Central League with room to spare under the shrewd guidance of returning manager Akinobu Okada.
Makoto Takeda, who owns a bar in Osaka popular with Tigers fans, believes they will beat the Buffaloes in seven games to win the Japan Series.
"The club has improved bit by bit and the team has become stronger," he said. "Results didn't come straight away, but there has been a gradual series of reforms that have made them stronger. Okada is a manager who knows Hanshin like no one else, and he has got results."
Takeda believes there will be "a huge effect on the economy" if the Tigers win, with the celebrations likely to go on for days.
Kawase fears that the team might have peaked too early by clinching the league pennant and enjoying a city-wide celebration "where the voltage was turned up to 100".
"We have to crank the engine back up again starting from tomorrow," she said.© 2023 AFP
11 Comments
Jay
After Hanshin's despicable treatment of Randy Bass, I wish the Tigers nothing but ill.
Bass was a legend of the team, leading them to the title in 1985. In the same year, he almost broke Sadaharu Oh's record of 55 home runs in a single season, but finished the year with 54. In the last game of the season, the pitcher for the Yomiuri Giants – then managed by Oh – intentionally walked Bass each time to prevent him from having a chance to equal or break the record.
After Bass returned to the US after his son was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1988, the Tigers launched legal action, claiming they had "not given permission to return to the States", despite Bass having recorded evidence that the Tigers were contractually obligated to pay for Bass's family's medical expenses.
The general manager of the Tigers, Shingo Furuya, committed suicide after evidence of the team's blatant dishonesty came to light.
So, go Buffaloes. Not so much that they win, but so we get to see Hanshin lose. And may they lose for many, many decades to come.
smithinjapan
True fans deserve to feel happy and proud of their team. I suspect a good majority of the people celebrating are the same who hate baseball and the Tigers normally, though. Bandwagons about, after all.
garypen
Looking forward to watching this "Subway Series". It may not be the subway. But, "Subway Series" has a better ring to it than "Hanshin Line Series".
Each game is on a different channel, though. It's kinda unusual to me that one network doesn't secure the rights to the whole series. Game 3 is even on two channels simultaneously. (NHK and MBS) I don't know how sports championship series are handled in other countries. But, in the US, it's normal for one broadcasting company to secure rights for each entire series. On occasion, it may be split between two, one for broadcast/cable and one for streaming.
Also, it's funny how the Tigers are so much more popular in Osaka than the Buffaloes, the team whose home field is actually in Osaka. Plus, the Buffaloes were originally two teams that merged. Yet, they still have fewer fans than the Tigers. Less enthusiastic ones, anyway. (I'll be rooting for the Tigers.)
NOMINATION
I've been a fan of the Tigers for decades and this has been by far the hardest year to get tickets. I was able to win the drawing to the Japan Series in 2014 to every home game easily. This time I failed about 5 drawings and of course it was impossible to get the first come first serve tickets. The hustlers are out in full force though selling tickets for 6 figures on Yahoo Auction. Anyways, Go Tigers!
NOMINATION
A few jerks in management doesn't represent the team and their fans. Bass is considered a god among Hanshin fans and he himself has zero ill will towards the franchise. He often returns to Japan to watch games at Koshien and does autograph signing events. I met him at a Costco signing years back to promote his beef jerky. He wore his Tigers jersey and shared his great times with the Tigers. I can guarantee you will see him at a game this upcoming series.
Trevor Raichura
Tigers fans celebrated long and hard the last time their team won the Japan Series.
No. They celebrated in this way after winning the Central League pennant that year, (October 16) not the Japan Series (11/2).
Trevor Raichura
No. I talked to him earlier this week and he said he is not coming to Japan.
Trevor Raichura
They say time heals all wounds. Randy Bass has moved on. How come you can't? It wasn't your son, and every single person who was part of the Hanshin Tigers organization at that time has moved on (retired or passed on). Unforgiveness hurts the grudge-holder more than anyone. I hope you heal soon... you're only hurting yourself at this point.
Reginald Bok
The sad Japanese bandwagon jumpers are at it again.
I hope they lose. And cry
kohakuebisu
After Hanshin's despicable treatment of Randy Bass,
Yogi Berra refused to go to Yankees Stadium for what? 15 years? He was one of baseball's all-time greats. Sports organizations and their owners and administrators have a long history of acting like jerks. Both clubs and national associations.
Gene Hennigh
This is very much like the 2016 Chicago Cubs. The gap between wins isn't nearly as much, but the fans are hyped as if it were. Baseball is a funny game. Just as the New York Mets World Series win in 1969, however unlikely it is for the Tigers to win the series, going into it is a cause for excitement of their fans. And there have always been bandwagoners. There is nothing to be done about that and the fact that they join in on the excitement is fine. Here's hoping the Tigers win this one.