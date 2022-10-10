Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thailand LIV Golf
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra watches his shot on the third hole during LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok 2022 at Stonehill Golf Club in Pathum Thani, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kittinun Rodsupan)
golf

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf-Bangkok by three strokes

BANGKOK, Thailand

Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday.

Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok.

Reed shot a closing 67 while Paul Casey (65), Richard Bland (68) and Sihwan Kim (68) were tied for third, four shots behind Lopez-Chacarra.

Ex-Oklahoma State player Lopez-Chacarra, who turned professional to play on the LIV series, led after the second round and was among three who led after the first.

The two-time first-team All-American was No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking before he signed a three-year contract with the Saudi-backed LIV tour.

