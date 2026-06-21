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Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after a pitch was thrown in the dirt during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
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Ohtani says he is a father again in Instagram post

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LOS ANGELES

Shohei Ohtani is a father again.

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar posted the news of his latest addition on his Instagram account Saturday.

“We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely,” read a message from Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka. They also also thanked supporters.

The post showed an image of a baby's hands and feet in a blue blanket suggesting that Ohtani has a son to go with his daughter who was born in April 2025. Tucked in the baby's arms was a tiny stuffed version of Ohtani's beloved dog, Decoy, who also got his own photo at the bottom of the post.

The news that Ohtani was about to have a second child came out of nowhere Friday. He wasn't in the Dodgers' lineup, which was posted much later than usual, after the team said he was “away from the team on paternity.” Ohtani is expected back sometime this weekend for a series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday night he found out “very recently” that Ohtani was going to be a father again.

The famously private Ohtani has never publicly revealed his daughter's name and has carefully avoided showing her face in the rare family photos he posts to his social media.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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