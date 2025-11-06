 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
golf

LPGA, European tour partner with Saudis for new Vegas event

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

The LPGA and Ladies European Tour will co-sanction a new event in partnership with Golf Saudi to be staged next year in Las Vegas, the LPGA announced on Wednesday.

The $4 million Aramco Championship at Shadow Creek Golf Club will be contested April 2-5 with a 120-player field featuring top talent from both tours.

The 72-hole tournament will mark the first co-sanctioned event by the LPGA and LET as part of the European circuit's Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed Global Series.

LPGA commissioner Craig Kessler said the new event "reflects exactly where we're headed in building the global schedule for our tour," citing the course and prize money.

"We also recognize that partnerships like this -- built on the LET's longstanding collaboration with Golf Saudi and PIF -- can help strengthen the women's game on a global scale and elevate opportunities for our athletes."

The LPGA Match Play tournament has been contested annually at Shadow Creek since 2021.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel