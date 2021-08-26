Newsletter Signup Register / Login
LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 travel restrictions

SHANGHAI, China

The LPGA Tour said in a statement Wednesday that the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament scheduled for mid-October has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The tournament was scheduled for the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from Oct 14-17.

There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from Nov 4-7.

Another tournament scheduled for the week in between those two events, the Taiwan Swinging Skirts at Taipei, has already been canceled due to similar COVID-19 restrictions.

