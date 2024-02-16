Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Netherlands Soccer Europa Lague
Roma's Romelu Lukaku is seen during the Europa League play off, first leg soccer match between Feyenoord and Roma at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
soccer

Lukaku scores for Roma to draw 1-1 at Feyenoord in Europa League; Marseille draws at Shakhtar

0 Comments
By KAREL JANICEK
LONDON

Romelu Lukaku kept up his hot scoring form in the Europa League by netting the equalizer to give Roma a 1-1 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday in the first leg of the playoff to qualify for the round of 16.

Brazilian winger Igor Paixão put the hosts ahead with a header in the first-half injury time before Lukaku nodded home in the 67th after a meeting a cross into the box.

It was Lukaku's sixth goal of this season's Europa League and he now has 21 in his last 18 games in the competition.

It is the third time in three years that the two teams are playing each other in Europe, including the 2022 Europa Conference League final which Roma won 1-0 to give Jose Mourinho another major trophy.

This was the first European game in charge for former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi, who replaced the fired Mourinho as coach last month.

The eight runners-up in the Europa League group stage are playing the eight third-place teams from the Champions League group stage in the playoffs.

The return matches are scheduled for Feb. 22. The eight winners will then take on the Europa League’s group winners, who qualified directly for the round of 16.

They include Liverpool, West Ham and Brighton from the Premier League, as well Leverkusen, Atalanta, Villarreal, Rangers and Slavia Prague.

In a tense finish in Hamburg, Marseille substitute Iliman Ndiaye’s 90th-minute goal put his team ahead 2-1 ahead before Shakhtar Donetsk's Eguinaldo salvaged a 2-2 draw in a game played in Germany due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, Marseille striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted his 30th career goal in the Europa League to equal the competition record before Mykola Matviyenko equalized for the hosts.

Mauro Icardi scored a late winner in stoppage time with a low shot from the edge of the area for Galatasaray to edge Sparta Prague 3-2 after both teams were reduced to 10 men. Jan Kuchta had scored for Sparta to make it 2-2 just minutes after Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson received a red card. Sparta midfielder Matěj Ryneš was later sent off for his second yellow.

Also, Sporting Lisbon earned a 3-1 away win at Young Boys.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

In the third-tier Europa Conference League, Belgian league leader Union Saint-Gilloise came back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Eintracht Frankfurt despite having a player sent off in the 78th.

Forward Mika Biereth scored the opening goal early on for Sturm Graz in a 4-1 victory over 10-man Slovan Bratislava.

Fredrik Gulbradsen struck twice within seven minutes early in the game to lead Molde to a 3-2 win over Legia Warsaw in the Norwegian team's first competitive game of the year.

Olympiacos beat Ferencvaros 1-0.

The competition's playoffs features the runner-up teams from the group stage facing the third-place finishers in the Europa League group stage. The eight group winners, including Aston Villa and Fiorentina, have advanced to the last 16.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog