ski jumping

Lundby claims 3rd straight ski jumping World Cup victory; Takanashi 2nd

SAPPORO

Maren Lundby won her third straight World Cup ski jumping event on Sunday to enhance her status as the gold-medal favorite for the Pyeongchang Olympics next month.

Lundby posted jumps of 95.5 and 98.5 meters for a total of 251.6 points, giving the Norwegian star victories in four of the six World Cup events this season.

Local favorite Sara Takanashi, still seeking her first win of the season, was second with 231.4 points after jumps of 90.0 and 93.0.

Germany's Katharina Althaus was third with jumps of 94.0 and 89.0 meters for 230.2 points.

Defending Olympic champion Carina Vogt of Germany finished seventh.

With Sunday's win in Sapporo, Lundby extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 560 points, 60 ahead of Althaus. Takanashi is third with 360 points.

The World Cup season continues on Jan.19 with an event in Zao, Japan.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

