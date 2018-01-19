Lundby wins 4th straight ski jumping World Cup event

Maren Lundby won her fourth straight World Cup ski jumping event on Friday, building on her status as the gold-medal favorite for next month's Pyeongchang Olympics.

Lundby posted jumps of 101.5 and 100.0 meters on the normal hill for a total of 260.9 points, giving the Norwegian victories in five of the seven World Cup events this season.

Chiara Hoelzl of Austria was second with 219.3 points after leaps of 94.5 and 94.0 meters, while Irina Avvakumova of Russia had jumps of 93.0 and 93.5 to finish third with 216.8 points.

Sara Takanashi, still seeking her first win of the season, was fourth.

With Friday's win, Lundby extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 660 points, 160 ahead of Katherina Althaus of Germany.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.