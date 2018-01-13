Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ski jumping

Lundby wins World Cup ski jumping event in Japan; Takanashi 3rd

0 Comments
SAPPORO

Maren Lundby of Norway continued her preparations for the Pyeongchang Olympics by winning a World Cup ski jumping event on Saturday.

Lundby had jumps of 95.5 and 93.5 meters on the normal hill for a total of 252.9 points to record her third World Cup title of the season.

Germany's Katharina Althaus produced jumps of 93.5 and 96.0 meters to finish second with 248.6 points, followed by Japan's Sara Takanashi, who received 238.2 points after two jumps of 93.0 meters.

Defending Olympic champion Carina Vogt of Germany was seventh with 214.8 points.

With Saturday's win in Sapporo, Lundby extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings to 460 points, 20 ahead of Althaus. Takanashi is third with 280 points.

The World Cup season continues Sunday at the same venue.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Food and Drink

Nishimura Coffee, Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

3 Easy Vegetarian Dishes You Can Make With Your Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Shinjuku Ni-chome

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo