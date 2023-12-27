Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Luton Town's Carlton Morris, centre, speaks to referee Sam Allison on the touchline as managers Rob Edwards and Chris Wilder look on during the English Premier League soccer match between Sheffield United and Luton Town at Bramall Lane, in Sheffield, England, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Luton manager Rob Edwards says player Carlton Morris spoke to the police after an alleged racist comment was made toward him during his team’s Premier League match against Sheffield United. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
soccer

Luton manager says Carlton Morris was target of alleged racist comment

SHEFFIELD, England

An alleged racist comment was made by a fan toward Luton player Carlton Morris during his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

Luton manager Rob Edwards said the police had talked to Morris after the game at Bramall Lane, which Luton won 3-2.

“There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that, they have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, so it is with them now, I have no more comment on it," the Luton manager said. “He is alright — he was, at the time, pretty angry but he seems fine now.”

Morris came on as a 71st-minute substitute and created two chances that led to own-goals in his team's win.

The match was the first in the Premier League in 15 years to be officiated by a black referee. Sam Allison took charge of the game.

He spoke to both managers following the incident, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said.

“There was a comment that was made and the referee came over to speak to me and Rob from a racial point of view, which is obviously not great if found to be the case,” he said.

