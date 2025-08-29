Lyles trumps Tebogo in Zurich; Alfred shines

US Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the 200m at the Zurich Diamond League finals

track & field

By Luke PHILLIPS

Olympic 100 meters champions Noah Lyles and Julien Alfred will head to the world championships in Tokyo in two weeks' time on the back of impressive victories at Thursday's Diamond League finals on Thursday.

Lyles and Alfred were but two of the cream of track and field's elite who rose to the top in a scintillating night of action at a 25,000 sell-out Letzigrund Stadium.

Lyles produced a strong finish to outpace Botswanan rival Letsile Tebogo for victory in the men's 200 meters in 19.74 seconds for a record-breaking sixth Diamond League track trophy.

"Another record in the list. It is pretty nice to have that," said Lyles. "The most important is getting wins. I know if I panicked I was not going to win. If you are tight you are done for."

Lyles said he would head to Tokyo "with a lot of energy. I will use that to my advantage".

Alfred had earlier clocked 10.76 seconds for her win over 100 meters ahead of Jamaica's Tia Clayton (10.84) in what was the perfect tonic before departing to the September 13-21 world championships in Tokyo.

"I feel like I want to add another gold in my collection," she said. "I am much fitter than before and also mentally, I am on the right place where I want to be."

Twenty-six Diamond League champions were unveiled at the Letzigrund Stadium as quality oozed through at every turn as athletes fine-tuned preparations for the Tokyo worlds.

One of the most competitive events on the men's circuit is the 800 meters, with athletes edging ever nearer to David Rudisha's world record of 1:40.91.

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi faded in the home stretch in Zurich, but just managed to hold on for victory in 1:42.37, 0.05 seconds ahead of Britain's Max Burgin, with Canada's world champion Marco Arop taking third.

There were no surprises in the 400 meters hurdles as Dutch world champion Femke Bol improved on her own meet to 52.18 seconds, her 30th straight hurdles race victory on the Diamond League circuit.

"it's crazy, another Diamond League season undefeated, it's really cool!" said Bol.

Norway's Karsten Warholm, the world record holder and three-time world champion, then nonchalantly repeated Bol's feat, bettering his 2019 mark with a new meet record of 46.70 seconds.

"That was my target for this meeting," said Warholm. "I'm on the right path for Tokyo. I have three titles as world champions and I want more. I'm greedy."

Two loaded short hurdles races went the way of in-form American Cordell Tinch for the men over 110 meters and Jamaican Ackera Nugent (12.30 seconds) in the women's 100 meters.

Tinch underlined his credentials as the favorite for Tokyo with a winning time of 12.92 seconds, equalling the meet record -- and then world record -- set by double Olympic champion Roger Kingdom back in 1989.

"It is about consistency," said Tinch, who set a world lead of 12.87 in May.

"All I have done this year has been a next big moment, every time I get into something, it is another big moment. And I am ready for the next one. I am ready to go to Tokyo and be great."

Dutchman Niels Laros ran a timely national record of 3:29.20 in the men's 1,500 meters, which promises to be one of the most competitive events in Tokyo and there was a Swiss record of 1:55.91 for in-form Audrey Werro in the women's 800 meters.

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser trumped Marileidy Paulino for the women's 400 meters title, winning in a meet record of 48.70 seconds, while American Jacory Patterson clocked a personal best of 43.85 seconds for the men's one-lap honors.

American Christian Coleman, in 9.97 seconds, edged South African Akani Simbine for victory in a men's 100 meters missing most big names, while U.S. compatriot Brittany Brown won the women's 200 meters in 22.13.

The stand-out performance in the field was a huge, world-leading best of 91.51 meters by Germany's Julian Weber in the javelin, with India's world champion Neeraj Chopra finishing third.

There was so such joy for Japan's reigning Olympic and world champion Haruka Kitaguchi, who managed a best of only 60.72 meters for sixth and last spot in a competition won by Greece's Elina Tzengko (64.57).

