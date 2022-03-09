Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain Soccer Europa League
Frankfurt's Daichi Kamada celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez)
soccer

Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt win Europa League last-16 1st leg games

LONDON

Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt secured first-leg victories Wednesday in the Europa League round of 16.

In Spain, all the goals came in the opening 32 minutes as Frankfurt won 2-1 at Real Betis.

Filip Kostić scored the opener for the German side in the 14th by shooting over goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. It was canceled out by Nabil Fekir curling in a shot on the half-hour but Daichi Kamada slotted Frankfurt back in front two minutes later from close range.

Bravo prevented the visitors from taking a bigger advantage back to Germany for next week's second leg by saving a penalty in the second half from Rafael Borré.

In Portugal, Lucas Paquetá was set up by Moussa Dembele’s pass in the 59th minute to clinch Lyon’s 1-0 win at Porto.

The remaining last-16 first legs are on Thursday, including Barcelona hosting Galatasaray.

