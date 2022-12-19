Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Canada's Maggie MacNeil shattered the 100m butterfly short course world record Photo: AFP
soccer

MacNeil shatters 100-meter butterfly record as two more relay bests set at short course titles

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Canada's Maggie MacNeil destroyed the 100 meters butterfly world record Sunday and the United States shattered the women's 4x100 meters medley relay mark to wrap up the six-day World Short Course Championships.

A third record tumbled in the final race at Melbourne with Australia and the United States finishing in a dead heat to jointly set a new best time in the men's 4x100 meters medley.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown also wrote a slice of history by winning the 200 meters backstroke to become the first female ever to hold the short course, long course, Olympic and Commonwealth titles in the same event simultaneously.

Defending champion MacNeil was behind Torri Huske as they turned for the final 25 meters lap, but powered home in 54.05 seconds to demolish the previous mark of American Kelsi Dahlia by over half a second.

The USA's Huske took silver ahead of Sweden's Louise Hansson.

It was MacNeil's second world record of the meet after breaking her own 50 meters backstroke best on Friday.

South African veteran Chad Le Clos made it a butterfly double by taking out the men's 100m title in 48.59 to go with his 200m crown.

It was his fifth world crown over 100m to go with the ones he won in 2012-14-16-18.

Backstroke queen McKeown led from the start to clock 1:59.26, shy of her own world record but ahead of American Claire Curzan and Canada's Kylie Masse.

In the men's race, Ryan Murphy also led all the way to take it out in 1:47.41 and cement his status as a great after also claiming the 50 meters and 100 meters titles.

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte, who broke the world record in the semifinals, was too strong in the women's 50 meters breaststroke, coming home in 28.50. South Africa's Lara van Niekerk won silver and American Lilly King bronze.

Among the men, Nic Fink edged Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi in 25.38, adding to the American's 100 meters breaststroke title. But Britain's Adam Peaty only managed sixth.

World record holder Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong successfully defended her 200 meters freestyle crown in 1:51.65, while Sunwoo Hwang stunned a top field to clinch the men's gold in 1:39.72.

The South Korean, swimming in lane eight, held off Romanian sensation David Popovici and British Olympic champion Tom Dean.

Culminating the six-day meet, the American team of Curzan, King, Huske and Kate Douglass smashed their own 4x100 medley relay record when they surged home in 3:44.35 ahead of Australia and Canada.

The feat was matched by the men with Australia and the United States cracking a record that had stood since 2009 to jointly win gold in 3:18.98.

The United States finished top of the medal table with 17 gold, 13 silver and six bronze ahead of arch-rivals Australia with 13-8-5.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel