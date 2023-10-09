Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French President Emmanuel Macron plays basketball with Paralympic athletes in Paris Photo: POOL/AFP
sports

Macron takes to wheelchair to urge French to support 2024 Paralympics

0 Comments
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron tried out wheelchair basketball as he urged the public to support the 2024 Paralympic Games on Sunday.

"I really want to encourage all our compatriots to buy tickets," Macron said on the eve of the opening of the ticket office for the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Earlier, Macron played a few minutes of wheelchair basketball alongside Tony Estanguet, the chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons.

He then tried his hand at table tennis with athlete Lucas Creange, to mark Paralympic Day in the French capital.

"Tomorrow the ticket office opens and these are going to be fantastic sporting moments," said Macron. "These Paralympic Games will allow us to see very great athletes, major competitions, you have more than 300 (French) athletes who will be there."

On Monday, some 2.8 million tickets will go on sale on a first come, first served basis, with prices ranging from 15 to 100 euros ($16-$106), excluding the opening and closing ceremonies.

"Half of these tickets cost less than 24 euros, all the tickets are less than 100 euros, so it's a great opportunity to discover these sports," the French president added.

Ticket costs for the Olympic Games have been criticised as too expensive.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said 300,000 tickets for the Paralympic Games would be distributed in particular to schools.

The State purchased 400,000 tickets, 100,000 for the Olympics and 300,000 for the Paralympic Games.

"We have high hopes for these Paralympic Games," Estanguet said of the competition which takes place after the Olympics from August 28 to September 8.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog