Maeda strikes out 12, drives in 2 as Dodgers top Padres 2-0

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Kenta Maeda struck out 12 batters and drove in both runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The right-hander gave up three hits in 6 2/3 innings and reached double-digit strikeouts for the fifth time in the majors. He finished one short of his career high for Ks set in 2016 against San Diego.

Maeda (5-2) also helped his own cause at the plate with two hits, including a two-out, two-run bloop single to right field in the second. He became the first Dodgers pitcher to have two hits and two RBIs in a game since Zack Greinke in 2014.

Corey Seager also had two hits for the Dodgers, who went 7-2 on their homestand. Four of the wins were shutouts.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 14th save, aided by a diving play up the middle from second baseman Kiké Hernández. With two runners aboard, Jansen struck out Hunter Renfroe and pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson to end it.

Renfroe hit a game-winning grand slam off Jansen in San Diego on May 5.

Four Dodgers pitchers combined for a season-high 16 strikeouts.

Maeda threw 85 pitches, 64 for strikes. His 22 swinging strikes were the second-most in his career according to Inside Edge, with 14 coming on his slider.

Matt Strahm (1-3) went five innings and allowed two runs on seven hits. The left-hander, who has a 2.33 ERA in five road starts, struck out five.

Eric Hosmer had three of San Diego's four hits. The Padres dropped four of five on their road trip and are 4-7 in their last 11 games overall.

GIANTS 4, BLUE JAYS 3

SAN FRANCISCO — Edwin Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams when he made his Toronto debut and pitched five innings in a loss to San Francisco .

The 35-year-old right-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits in five innings. He struck out two, walked one, hit a batter and left after 77 pitches with the score 3-3.

Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth off Ryan Tepera (0-2).

Mark Melancon (1-0) pitched out of a first-and-third, no-outs jam in the sixth for the win. Will Smith struck out the side in the ninth to remain perfect in 11 save chances.

Toronto acquired Jackson from Oakland on Saturday for $30,000. He began his tenure with his new team by throwing an 88 mph cutter that Joe Panik took for a called strike.

Jackson had been tied with Octavio Dotel for most teams. Jackson agreed last month to a minor league contract with the A's and was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three minor league starts.

In addition to the Blue Jays and Athletics, Jackson has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Arizona, the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis, Washington, the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta, Miami, San Diego and Baltimore.

YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 3, 1ST GAME

YANKEES 3, ORIOLES 1, 2ND GAME

NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres hit three home runs during a doubleheader sweep, including a solo shot in the nightcap, and Domingo Germán became the majors' first eight-game winner as New York topped Baltimore twice.

Torres hit two of New York's four homers during a 5-3 win in the first game. The 2018 All-Star has eight homers this season, and six have come against the Orioles.

The Yankees announced during the second game that third baseman Miguel Andújar, last year's runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year, will have season-ending surgery to repair a small labrum tear in his right shoulder Monday.

New York has won 20 of 27 games to move a season-high 10 games over .500 at 26-16 despite currently having 13 players on the injured list.

Aroldis Chapman closed out both games, giving him 11 saves in 12 chances.

Germán (8-1) struck out eight over seven innings of one-run ball. Andrew Cashner (4-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball, striking out seven.

In the opener, Gary Sánchez and Cameron Maybin also went deep, and Orioles starter David Hess (1-5) set a career high with four homers allowed.

Yankees left-hander J.A. Happ (3-3) was pulled after 5 1/3 innings and 64 pitches. He allowed three runs and five hits, including solo homers to Trey Mancini and Renato Nuñez.

BRAVES 4, CARDINALS 0

ATLANTA — Austin Riley made a splash in his big league debut, homering off Michael Wacha to lead Atlanta over St. Louis.

Mike Soroka (4-1) pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings.

The 22-year-old Riley was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game after Ender Inciarte went on the 10-day injured list with a sore back. He struck out swinging in the first at-bat. Leading off the fourth, he launched a high fastball deep into the left-field seats, a 438-foot drive that gave the Braves a 2-0 lead. Riley hit another drive to the edge of the warning track his next time up.

Wacha (3-1) surrendered only four hits and one earned run over five innings.

TWINS 8, ANGELS 7

MINNEAPOLIS —Reliever Mike Morin hit former teammate Mike Trout with a bases-loaded pitch that forced in a run in the ninth inning before retiring Shohei Ohtani to end the game on a groundout and preserve Minnesota's win over Los Angeles.

Jonathan Lucroy had an RBI double and David Fletcher drove in a run with a single against Trevor Hildenberger in the three-run ninth, before the Twins turned to Morin for the final two outs and his first save this season. Morin gave up two of the season-high 18 hits by the Angels and plunked Trout on the shoulder.

Byron Buxton and Jason Castro each hit two-run homers and Ehire Adrianza added a two-run double for the Twins, who took the three-game set from the Angels and improved their series record this season to 8-4-2. They've won 10 of their last 15 games.

Twins starter Jake Odorizzi (6-2) had his scoreless streak stopped at 22 innings. He gave up nine hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Angels starter Trevor Cahill (2-4) allowed six hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He failed to finish the fifth for the fifth time in his last six turns.

The Angels went 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position, leaving 14 men on base.

ASTROS 5, TIGERS 1

DETROIT — Justin Verlander allowed two hits in seven impressive innings against his former team, and Houston beat Detroit for its eighth straight win.

Verlander (7-1) struck out nine in his second start at Comerica Park since his 2017 trade from Detroit to Houston. JaCoby Jones homered off him in the third for the Tigers' only run.

Alex Bregman hit his 14th homer of the season, a solo shot off Gregory Soto (0-2) to open the scoring.

Jake Marisnick hit an RBI single for Houston in the second, and Robinson Chirinos added a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Detroit made two errors in the sixth, helping the Astros score another run. Marisnick hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth to make it 5-1.

Ryan Pressly pitched the eighth for Houston, which has won 11 of 12.

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Ronald Guzman and Willie Calhoun hit two-run homers in Texas' win over Kansas City.

Shin-Soo Choo added a solo shot in the ninth and Nomar Mazara matched a career high with four hits as the Rangers snapped a five-game skid.

Mike Minor (4-3) got through five rocky innings, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks.

Guzman drove in a run in the fourth before sending a hanging pitch from Jorge Lopez (0-5) booming into the center field seats in the sixth. The two-out shot broke open a 3-1 game and sent Lopez, who had plunked two batters and struggled with command all night, toward the showers.

Lopez allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.

The Rangers' bullpen allowed only one hit over the final four innings.

NATIONALS 5, METS 1

WASHINGTON — Patrick Corbin struck out 11 in eight strong innings and Victor Robles homered in Washington's win over New York.

Anthony Rendon had three hits for Washington (17-25), which had lost seven of 10. He had two doubles and a single, scored twice and drove in a run.

Corbin (4-1) allowed one run and four hits to win his second consecutive start. He retired 15 of 16 batters from the third into the eighth inning.

Wilmer Font (1-1) gave up five runs and six hits — including a homer and three long doubles — in 2 1/3 innings.

J.D. Davis had an RBI double for the Mets, who had won three straight.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, PIRATES 1

PHOENIX — Zack Greinke pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning before exiting with abdominal tightness and Arizona routed Chris Archer and Pittsburgh.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Greinke would get an MRI on Friday.

Greinke (6-1) allowed four hits in 7 2-3 innings, then walked off the mound with a trainer with a 2-2 count on the Pirates' Cole Tucker. Greinke struck out five, walked none.

Blake Swihart hit a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the eighth, and Eduardo Escobar and Adam Jones also homered for the Diamondbacks, who went 6-1 against the Pirates this season. Jarrod Dyson had two hits, scored three runs and stole two bases.

Melky Cabrera drove in the Pirates' run with a two-out single in the ninth.

Pirates pitcher Chris Archer walked the bases loaded in the first inning, and all three runners scored. Archer (1-3) lasted just 3 2-3 innings, allowing six earned runs on four hits with four walks and a wild pitch.

BREWERS 5, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA — Gio Gonzalez continued to make the most of his second stint in Milwaukee, allowing one run while pitching into the sixth inning in a win over Philadelphia.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out three.

Jesus Aguilar ripped a two-run single off Jake Arrieta (4-4) in the third to give the Brewers a 4-1 lead and they hung on to take two of the first three games of a four-game set. Josh Hader tossed a scoreless ninth for his 11th save.

Bryce Harper lined a double to left field and made a sliding catch in right a day after he banged his left knee into the wall on a sliding catch. His double snapped an 0-for-15 slump.

RAYS 1, MARLINS 0

MIAMI — Seven pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, and Tampa Bay shut out Miami for the second straight game.

The Marlins (10-31) lost their seventh consecutive game and are on pace for 122 losses.

Tampa Bay's run scored in the second inning when catcher Anthony Bemboom doubled for his first major league hit and RBI.

The Marlins stranded 11 runners and went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Tampa Bay starter Ryne Stanek went one inning. Jalen Beeks (3-0) threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Diego Castillo pitched around a one-out walk in the ninth for his fifth save.

Jose Ureña (1-6) allowed only one run in six innings. He has an ERA of 2.77 over his past six starts but is 1-3 during that span.

REDS 6, CUBS 5, 10 INNINGS

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suarez hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth and slumping Yasiel Puig singled with the bases loaded in the 10th, rallying Cincinnati pasts Chicago.

The Cubs' stingy bullpen let a solid start by Yu Darvish go to waste. Darvish allowed five hits, a pair of runs and fanned 11 batters, and Addison Russell hit a two-run homer to help the Cubs to a 5-3 lead.

Suarez's homer off Carl Edwards Jr. tied it in the eighth, only the fourth time the Cubs have blown such a late lead.

Joey Votto drew a one-out walk from Brad Brach (3-1) in the 10th and Suarez followed with a single for his third hit of the game. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Puig singled to the base of the wall in center, flipping his bat away in celebration.

Amir Garrett (3-1) pitched out of a two-on threat in the 10th.

RED SOX 6, ROCKIES 5

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered in his third straight game, rookie Michael Chavis singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and Boston recovered after blowing a five-run lead to beat Colorado.

Martinez hit a two-run shot and Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 over six innings for the Red Sox, who won for the 12th time in 15 games. They split the two-game set to remain unbeaten (13-0-4) in their last 17 interleague series at Fenway Park.

Trevor Story had a two-run single and Tony Wolters doubled twice for Colorado, which had won four of five.

Xander Bogaerts opened the 10th with a double on the first pitch from Chad Bettis (1-3). After Rafael Devers was intentionally walked, Chavis hit a grounder up the middle on the next pitch to win it.

Brandon Workman (3-1) struck out David Dahl with two runners on to end the top of the 10th.

