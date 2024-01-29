Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy next to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Mahomes, Kelce and Chiefs are 1 win away from NFL's first Super Bowl repeat in 19 years

BALTIMORE

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat.

The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday, advancing to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

They’re aiming to become the first back-to-back champions since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did it following the 2003-04 seasons.

Kansas City (14-6) will face either the Detroit Lions or San Francisco 49ers, who squared off in the NFC championship game Sunday night.

The Chiefs will become just the third team to play in four Super Bowls over a five-year span. Only the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s and the Patriots in the 2000s and 2010s won three Super Bowls in a five-year span.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs for a 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last year. They came back to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl following the 2019 season. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spoiled Kansas City’s repeat bid the following year.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will lead the team in his fifth Super Bowl, moving into a tie with Tom Landry for third most behind Bill Belichick’s nine and Don Shula’s six. Reid coached the Eagles when the Patriots beat them to repeat 19 years ago.

Mahomes, a two-time NFL and Super Bowl MVP, will start in his fourth Super Bowl, tied with Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, Peyton Manning, Roger Staubach and Jim Kelly for third-most behind Brady’s 10 and John Elway’s five.

The biggest question is whether Taylor Swift will make it to Allegiant Stadium to watch her boyfriend in the Super Bowl on Feb 11. Swift, who celebrated with Kelce on the field after the victory over the Ravens, is scheduled to perform in Japan just 24 hours before kickoff.

