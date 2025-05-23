Sano gets first Japan call-up since sexual assault investigation closed

Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano has been called up for Japan's World Cup qualifiers against Australia and Indonesia

soccer

Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano was called up by Japan on Friday for the first time since a public prosecutor closed a sexual assault investigation against him in July last year.

The 24-year-old, who last played for his country over a year ago, was included in Hajime Moriyasu's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Australia and Indonesia next month.

Sano was arrested in July 2024 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a Tokyo hotel but the probe was closed two weeks later, leaving the player free to join Germany's Mainz from Kashima Antlers.

Japan coach Moriyasu, whose team have already qualified for next year's World Cup, said Sano gave him the impression that he had "reflected deeply" on the episode.

"He is now playing in Germany and taking his game very seriously and we decided that we would like him to join the national team and make a contribution to society," Moriyasu said.

Sano has four international caps and was part of the Japan squad that played at the Asian Cup in Qatar at the start of last year.

He made 34 league appearances this season for Mainz, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga.

"Should someone who was part of the family of the team be cast out of society and out of football for making a mistake?" Moriyasu said.

Japan became the first team to qualify for next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico when they beat Bahrain at home in March.

Moriyasu named an experimental squad featuring eight uncapped players for the games against Australia in Perth on June 5 and Indonesia in Osaka five days later.

Captain Wataru Endo, who won the Premier League with Liverpool, and midfielder Daichi Kamada, who lifted the FA Cup with Crystal Palace, were included.

