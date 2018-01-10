Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, Japan's closer Kazuhisa Makita pitches against Israel during the ninth inning of their second round game of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Makita is guaranteed $3.8 million in his two-year contract with the San Diego Padres. Makita has salaries of $1.9 million in each of the next two seasons under the deal announced Saturday. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi, File)
baseball

Makita guaranteed $3.8 million in 2-year deal with Padres

SAN DIEGO

Japanese right-hander Kazuhisa Makita is guaranteed $3.8 million in his two-year contract with the San Diego Padres.

Makita has salaries of $1.9 million in each of the next two seasons under the deal announced Saturday. He can earn an additional $250,000 annually in performance bonuses based on games: $50,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60.

He would receive a $150,000 assignment bonus if traded.

The 33-year-old was 10-4 with a 1.91 ERA the last two seasons with the Pacific League's Seibu Lions and was Japan's closer in the 2013 and 2017 World Baseball Classics.

